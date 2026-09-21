Ecobank, Joy Business to host financial dialogue on green finance and inclusive agri-growth in Ghana

Ecobank Ghana PLC and Joy Business are set to host a Financial Dialogue on Tuesday, September 22, to examine how green finance can help accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

The dialogue, under the theme “Green Finance, Real Impact: Powering Inclusive Agri-Growth in Ghana,” will bring together agricultural small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, regulators, the media and other stakeholders.

The event will be held at 8:00 a.m. at Ecobank’s head office in Accra.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show on Monday, Head of Marketing and Brand at Ecobank Ghana, Regina Ofori, said the dialogue is intended to make the concept of green finance more practical and accessible to businesses and individuals.

She said the focus would be on finding ways to mobilise capital to modernise agriculture and support businesses across the agricultural value chain.

“Tomorrow, we are basically delving into how we power modern Ghanaian farmers and agro-businesses sustainably,” she said.

Mrs Ofori said the focus on agriculture also connects with the development priorities of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

She noted that agriculture and food production featured prominently in Nkrumah’s development agenda and said the dialogue would explore how that vision can be applied to the needs of modern agribusinesses.

“I did some research on some of the things that Nkrumah did and some of his strategic pillars, and agrifood was one of the big things that he talked about,” she said.

The event comes a day after Ghana marked Founder’s Day, with renewed discussions around economic independence and the need for greater domestic production.

Mrs Ofori said the timing provides an opportunity to connect those discussions with the financing needs of Ghanaian businesses.

“As we do this on the back of Founder’s Day, I’m so excited that it’s happening right after a day where we are going to look at how we also look at economic independence and how we can actually rely on our own and add value to the food that we produce on our own soil,” she said.

According to Mrs Ofori, green finance should not be viewed as a concept reserved for large companies or specialised investors.

She said farmers, agro-processors, entrepreneurs and consumers all have a stake in building a sustainable agricultural value chain.

“Whether you’re a farmer, whether you’re an agro-entrepreneur, or even if you’re a consumer like myself who is waiting for the food to come from the farm to your table and then you get to consume, it’s important that we do this,” she said.

The dialogue will therefore examine some of the barriers businesses face in accessing green finance and discuss possible financing approaches for agriculture-focused SMEs.

Mrs Ofori said the event will bring together participants from across the agricultural and financial ecosystem.

“Of course, SMEs, agricultural entrepreneurs, and we are looking for other stakeholders who are also very keen about agribusiness and also green finance as well. We’ll have regulators in the room and we’ll have the media also and some consumers as well,” she said.

The discussions are expected to focus on practical ways of expanding access to finance, supporting innovation and strengthening agricultural value chains.

Ghana launched its Green Finance Taxonomy in 2024 as part of efforts to guide sustainable finance towards activities that contribute to environmental and climate objectives.

The Ecobank-Joy Business Financial Dialogue forms part of a recurring platform for stakeholders to examine key economic and business issues affecting Ghana.

This edition places agriculture and sustainable financing at the centre of the discussion, with the organisers seeking to generate practical ideas for improving access to capital and supporting the growth of Ghanaian agribusinesses.

The dialogue will also provide an opportunity for businesses, regulators and other stakeholders to explore areas for collaboration in financing a more sustainable agricultural sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.