Korle Bu begins work on 400-bed Mother and Child Block with IVF, NICU and theatres

Audio By Carbonatix
Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has announced that land preparation has begun for the construction and equipping of a modern 400-bed Mother and Child Block at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
In a Facebook post on Monday, September 21, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the new facility would replace the hospital’s existing maternity unit and form part of President John Dramani Mahama’s renewed investment in major health infrastructure.
According to him, the facility will include specialised obstetrics and gynaecology wards, labour and delivery suites, operating theatres, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a High Dependency Unit and an Intensive Care Unit.
It will also have an IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre, antenatal and postnatal clinics, fertility and reproductive health clinics, breastfeeding and family planning units, and an Emergency Obstetric Care Unit.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the project would further provide diagnostic imaging, laboratory and blood bank facilities, pharmacy services, a Central Sterile Services Department, physiotherapy and rehabilitation units, as well as teaching, research and conference facilities, creating a comprehensive centre for maternal, child and reproductive healthcare at Korle Bu.
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