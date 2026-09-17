Government not afraid of media criticism – Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says the government is not afraid of criticism from the media, stressing that constructive engagement with journalists provides an important avenue for receiving feedback on its policies and programmes.

Speaking at the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) Steering Committee meeting in Accra, organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Kwakye Ofosu said regular interaction between government and the media was essential to ensuring that the administration remained responsive to citizens’ concerns.

He said the government valued the media’s role in scrutinising its activities and providing feedback from the public.

The Minister, however, cautioned against the abuse of journalism and freedom of speech, insisting that individuals who deliberately violate the law must be held accountable.

He explained that enforcing laws against individuals whose speech could create danger or threaten public safety should not be construed as an attempt to undermine freedom of expression.

According to him, the government’s approach is to protect freedom of speech while ensuring that the law is respected.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also described President John Dramani Mahama as a friend of the media and said the government was committed to creating an environment conducive to the growth and development of the media industry.

GBC to undergo modernisation

The Minister disclosed that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) would undergo modernisation within the next 24 months as part of efforts to strengthen state broadcasting.

He said the initiative would help reposition GBC to meet the demands of the changing media landscape.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu further disclosed that government was working towards establishing a redevelopment fund to support the private media sector.

He described the proposed initiative as a potential “win-win” arrangement for both government and media organisations.

NMC role may need review

On media regulation, the Minister suggested that there could be a need to review the role of the National Media Commission (NMC) to make it more relevant to current developments in the media industry.

He said such a review could place greater emphasis on media content and professional standards while ensuring that journalists continued to operate within established ethical guidelines.

Government rejects control of state media

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also insisted that government had no intention of dominating state-owned media organisations.

He said state media must operate professionally and adhere to the required ethical standards.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with media stakeholders to strengthen journalism, promote professional standards and support the development of a vibrant media landscape in Ghana.

The comments come amid ongoing discussions about the relationship between government, the media and the regulatory framework governing journalism in Ghana.

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