Government positioning Banda District to become major tourism destination hub – Housing Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, says the Banda District in the Bono Region would become a major tourism destination hub in the country within the next five years.
He said the government was working tirelessly to develop the district’s rich tourism attraction sites, saying that the ongoing physical infrastructure development would well position the district to become a tourist destination in the country and even beyond.
Mr Ibrahim, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda Constituency said this when he inspected the progress of work on the construction of some physical infrastructure projects in the district as part of his “Accounting to the people” to the district.
He stressed that Banda was endowed with several tourist attraction sites, like the Hippo Sanctuary, Bui National Park, Bui Hydro Lake, the Spider Village, as well as interesting archaeological sites and caves and mountains.
“Banda has the natural tourist attraction sites, and we are developing the required physical and artificial tourist facilities,” Mr Ibrahim stated.
Besides, he noted that the district offered significant opportunities for renewable energy development, saying that a floating solar project at the Bui Generating Station (BGS) could further enhance the tourism potential in the area.
Mr Ibrahim inspected works on a modern community social centre and artificial pitch projects, saying that those projects were about 90 perccent.
“There is a lot of tourism potential here, and in the next few years those potentials will all take shape,” he added.
Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, expressed excitement about the number of physical infrastructure projects being undertaking in the district, saying that the area had witnessed improvements in infrastructure development.
Some of these facilities include police stations, classroom blocks, teachers’ accommodation, health centres, nurses’ quarters and water and sanitation facilities, spread across the various communities in the district.
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