Government has Ho, Volta Region at Heart — Warlord of Asogli

The Asogli State has lauded the government for keeping the Volta Region firmly in the national development agenda, as the 2026 Asogli Te Za climaxed with a colourful grand durbar in Ho.

The durbar on Saturday, capped nearly two months of activities since the August 12 launch of the Yam Festival, and it is on the theme: “United in Purpose, Investing in People and Infrastructure for Sustainable National Development.”

Preceding the durbar were traditional rites and key activities including “Dzawuwu,” the offering of first fruits to ancestors and deities, the Asogli Teyuyru Carnival, Mount Adaklu exploration, youth empowerment session, health walk and the Summit of Ewe Chiefs – a distinguished gathering of traditional leaders and stakeholders to discuss matters of importance to the Ewe people.

The Jubilee Park, which was the venue, was transformed into a vibrant celebration of music, costumes and community spirit, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and unity of the Asogli people.

The durbar featured performances by traditional groups from the Volta, Oti and Northern regions and from the Republic of Togo, and attracted youth, cultural enthusiasts, diplomats, diasporans and residents.

Addressing the gathering, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, the Warlord of Asogli, on behalf of the Asogli State, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama and his government for not leaving Asogli and the region out of development.

“We, the people of Asogli are grateful to the government for not leaving us out of the national development agenda. So far, the progress of work on the Ho-Denu Road, the dual carriageway, and the Ho-Asiku-Adome roads, attest to the fact that the government has the people of Ho, and to a large extent, the Volta Region at heart.”

Togbe Howusu, however, appealed to the government to ensure early completion of these projects, to serve the purposes for which they were being undertaken.

Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff who represented President Mahama, acknowledged the appreciation of the people saying, Asogli and the Volta Region remain close to President Mahama’s heart.

In a fraternal message, Togbuiga Adela Aklassou IV, a representative of chiefs from Notsie, in the Republic of Togo said though Togbuiga Agorkorli IV in Togo had departed, chiefs from area found it important to be present at this year’s Asogli Te Za, to cement the oneness of Ewes and their shared heritage.

He stressed that unity was crucial to building Ghana, Togo and the entire Eweland, and invited Ewes in Ghana to visit Notsie, the ancestral home from where they migrated to their present location, to renew their bond.

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