Tema East MP urges men to take active role in breast cancer awareness

Audio By Carbonatix
Tema East MP Isaac Ashai Odamtten has called on men to take a more active role in breast cancer awareness by encouraging women to pay attention to unusual breast changes and seek medical care promptly.
He said breast cancer should not be viewed solely as a women’s health concern, arguing that the disease affects husbands, children, families, workplaces and communities. Mr Odamtten made the call at the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH).
The MP urged husbands and partners to support women in prioritising their breast health and seeking professional advice when they notice warning signs such as lumps, changes in breast size or appearance, skin changes and abnormal nipple discharge.
He also called for breast health education to move beyond October and become part of everyday conversations in homes, churches, mosques, schools and workplaces.
He said sustained public education was needed to address fear, stigma and misinformation that could prevent people from seeking timely medical attention or push them towards unverified treatments.
Mr Odamtten stressed that early detection and timely treatment should remain at the centre of breast cancer awareness efforts, urging Ghanaians to take practical steps towards protecting their health rather than limiting the campaign to wearing the pink ribbon.
He further announced his commitment to fully sponsor this year’s Manhean Breast Cancer Month as part of his contribution to awareness and prevention efforts.
The Tema East MP commended IMaH and its partners for launching the campaign and encouraged men in particular to become active participants in promoting breast health among women in their families and communities.
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