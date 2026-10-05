Hawa Koomson vows to bring experience and maturity to NPP women’s wing

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mavis Hawa Koomson, has pledged to draw on her experience and maturity as she assumes responsibility for the party’s women’s wing.
Madam Koomson secured the position at the NPP’s national elections after defeating her main contender, Hajia Safia Mohammed, who conceded defeat and congratulated her on the outcome.
Speaking to the media after the election, the former Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament expressed gratitude to supporters who backed her campaign and to the party’s election committee for overseeing the process.
“I want to thank every person who supported me till today. Their efforts have resulted in this victory,” she said.
She also acknowledged the contribution of other party leaders and officials who played roles in ensuring the successful conduct of the elections.
Asked about the kind of Women’s Organiser she intends to be, Madam Koomson pointed to her experience and maturity as the qualities she would bring to the position.
“A woman with experience and maturity,” she said.
Her election places her in charge of the NPP’s women’s wing as the party begins work under a new national executive team following its delegates conference.
She will be expected to coordinate the party’s women’s structures and contribute to its organisational activities at the grassroots and national levels.
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