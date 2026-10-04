Hawa Koomson pledges experienced and mature leadership of NPP women’s wing

Newly elected Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mavis Hawa Koomson, says she will bring experience and maturity to the position as she assumes responsibility for the party’s women’s wing.

Madam Koomson secured victory in the NPP’s national elections after defeating her main contender, Hajia Safia Mohammed, who conceded defeat and congratulated her on the outcome.

She polled 783 votes, while her only contender polled 429 votes.

Speaking to the media after her election, she thanked her supporters and the party’s election committee for their roles in the electoral process.

“I want to thank every person who supported me till today. Their efforts have resulted in this victory,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to the election committee and other key members of the party for their contributions to the successful conduct of the elections.

When asked what kind of Women’s Organiser she intended to be, she said she would draw on her experience and maturity to lead the party’s women’s wing.

“A woman with experience and maturity,” she said.

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