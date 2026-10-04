Bawumia congratulates John Boadu and new NPP executives, pledges support ahead of 2028

The Leader and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated the party’s newly elected National Executives following Saturday’s national executive elections in Kumasi.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 4, and signed by the Communications Directorate of his office, Dr Bawumia said the election marked the completion of the party’s reorganisation ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

He said the process was conducted in an atmosphere of peace and transparency, adding that the results reflected the will of the party’s delegates.

“The outcome, therefore, reflects the wishes of the delegates of the New Patriotic Party,” the statement said.

Dr Bawumia said the party’s rank and file now expected the John Boadu-led executive to begin preparations for the 2028 elections.

He pledged to provide the necessary support to the new leadership to build an inclusive system capable of harnessing the talents and experience of members across the party.

“In victory or in defeat, no talent should be left out in the 2028 campaign,” he said.

His comments come after he separately assured aspirants who contested the national executive elections that their involvement in the party would not end with the conclusion of the internal contest.

The NPP held its National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, electing a new team of national executives.

John Boadu was elected National Chairman after securing 2,888 votes, defeating Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, who polled 2,408 votes. Former National Chairman Paul Afoko obtained 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe received 41 votes.

Justin Frimpong Kodua retained the position of General Secretary with 4,486 votes.

Other elected executives include Kojo Fosu Boadu as First Vice Chairman, Henry Nana Boakye as Second Vice Chairman, Nana Akomea as Third Vice Chairman, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as National Organiser and Alfred Kwadwo Thompson as National Treasurer.

The new executives are expected to lead the party’s organisational activities over the next four years as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.

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