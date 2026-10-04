Politics

I have no issue with John Boadu; we’ll work together – Justin Kodua

Source: Myjoyonline  
  4 October 2026 10:12am
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New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has dismissed concerns that he may struggle to work with John Boadu, saying there is no issue between them.

The concerns follow their contest for the General Secretary position at the NPP’s 2022 National Delegates Conference, where Mr Kodua defeated Mr Boadu.

Mr Boadu is now seeking the position of National Chairman, with provisional results from the party’s latest National Delegates Conference indicating that he has emerged as the leading candidate.

Mr Kodua said neither he nor Mr Boadu had publicly indicated an unwillingness to work with the other.

“JB never stood anywhere and said that he can’t work with me. Likewise, I never stood anywhere and said I cannot work with JB,” he said.

Mr Kodua said both politicians were mature enough to put the party’s interests ahead of their past electoral contest.

“So there shouldn’t be any problem. People are entitled to make their own assumptions and to make their own estimations. But for us, we don’t have any issue. We are all mature politicians.”

He said the priority for the party should be its return to power in the 2028 general election.

Mr Kodua also said the incoming national executives shared a common objective of supporting the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the presidential election.

“We all have a common agenda, which is to make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the president of Ghana in 2029. And we are focused,” he added.

He expressed confidence that Mr Boadu and the incoming national executive team would be able to work with the General Secretary’s office to advance the party’s electoral objectives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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