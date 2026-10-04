Kodua dismisses rift fears, says he and John Boadu are focused on NPP victory

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has dismissed concerns about a possible strained relationship between him and aspiring National Chairman John Boadu.

According to Mr Kodua, the two are mature politicians who understand the need to work together to return the NPP to power.

His comments follow concerns about how the two could work together after Mr Boadu lost the General Secretary position to Mr Kodua at the party’s 2022 national delegates conference.

Provisional results from the latest conference indicate that Mr Boadu has emerged as the leading candidate in the National Chairman race.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Mr Kodua said the party’s priority must be to win the 2028 general election and secure victory for its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The positive aspect of it is that JB never stood anywhere and said that he can’t work with me. Likewise, I never stood anywhere and said I cannot work with JB,” he said.

“So there shouldn’t be any problem. People are entitled to make their own assumptions and estimations. But for us, there's no issue. We are all mature politicians. We understand that, yes, where we are now, it’s the NPP that needs to win.”

Mr Kodua said he and Mr Boadu share a common objective of securing victory for Dr Bawumia in the 2028 presidential election.

“We all have a common agenda, which is to make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the president of Ghana in 2029. And we are focused,” he added.

He expressed confidence that Mr Boadu and the party's incoming leadership would work with his administration to secure victory for the NPP.

“I can tell that JB and the JFK administration are going to give us victory in 2028,” he said.

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