Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has dismissed concerns about a possible strained relationship between him and aspiring National Chairman John Boadu.
According to Mr Kodua, the two are mature politicians who understand the need to work together to return the NPP to power.
His comments follow concerns about how the two could work together after Mr Boadu lost the General Secretary position to Mr Kodua at the party’s 2022 national delegates conference.
Provisional results from the latest conference indicate that Mr Boadu has emerged as the leading candidate in the National Chairman race.
Speaking to Channel One TV, Mr Kodua said the party’s priority must be to win the 2028 general election and secure victory for its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
“The positive aspect of it is that JB never stood anywhere and said that he can’t work with me. Likewise, I never stood anywhere and said I cannot work with JB,” he said.
“So there shouldn’t be any problem. People are entitled to make their own assumptions and estimations. But for us, there's no issue. We are all mature politicians. We understand that, yes, where we are now, it’s the NPP that needs to win.”
Mr Kodua said he and Mr Boadu share a common objective of securing victory for Dr Bawumia in the 2028 presidential election.
“We all have a common agenda, which is to make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the president of Ghana in 2029. And we are focused,” he added.
He expressed confidence that Mr Boadu and the party's incoming leadership would work with his administration to secure victory for the NPP.
“I can tell that JB and the JFK administration are going to give us victory in 2028,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Nigeria says domestic gas supply surpasses 2 billion cubic feet per day, eyes further growth
1 hour
-
Suspected Islamists kill Nigerian villagers collecting firewood
1 hour
-
Kodua dismisses rift fears, says he and John Boadu are focused on NPP victory
2 hours
-
Why Canada is preparing for a (long shot) US invasion
2 hours
-
Dangote’s planned Kenya refinery faces legal challenge by consumer-rights group
2 hours
-
Hawa Koomson stands by pepper spray plan, vows to bring rival on board
3 hours
-
‘There is no competition’ – Justin Kodua confident of NPP General Secretary re-election
3 hours
-
J100 Accra Doubles Champions : Kolesolva/ Ndukwa, Agarwal/Patel seal title victories
3 hours
-
Sydney Wright crowned J100 Accra Champion
3 hours
-
J100 Accra Boys’ Singles: Verma denies Beckles back-to-back titles to claim crown
3 hours
-
Two friends fined GH¢12,000 for stealing
3 hours
-
Son jailed for threatening to stab mother
4 hours
-
Drive constitutional reform – GJA urges journalists
4 hours
-
NPP Delagates Congress: Confusion delays voting at Ashanti Region TESCON centre
5 hours
-
Fire ravages shops, houses near Koforidua Central Police Station
5 hours