Africa

Dangote’s planned Kenya refinery faces legal challenge by consumer-rights group

Source: Reuters  
  4 October 2026 2:43am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's $16 billion oil refinery in Kenya faces another legal challenge, this time from a ​consumer-rights group alleging that key details about the project ‌have not been made public.

  • The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) filed a petition with the Public Private Partnerships Petition Committee, COFEK Secretary General Stephen ​Mutoro said in a post on X.
  • It is the ​second legal hurdle for the 700,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, after more ⁠than 130 residents filed a lawsuit, saying the land in ​Lamu — where the plant is being built — is their ancestral heritage. ​A hearing on the case is due on October 14.
  • COFEK wants any non-compliant approvals set aside for the refinery and reconsidered.
  • It wants details about ​the government's plan to take a stake in the ​refinery to be disclosed, such as the acquisition vehicle, share class and payment ‌terms ⁠and evidence that there was public participation, among other things.
  • A Dangote Group spokesperson declined to comment.
  • A Kenyan government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • When he broke ​ground to start ​construction on ⁠Wednesday, Dangote shrugged off the land rights claim and expressed confidence the refinery would go ahead, ​saying: "Anybody who wants to cause trouble, we ​are ready."
  • Dangote ⁠is looking to replicate his group's 700,000 bpd refinery in Nigeria. He has offered regional governments a combined 30% stake in ⁠the ​Lamu refinery, which is scheduled to ​be completed in 2030.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group