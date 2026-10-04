Hawa Koomson stands by pepper spray plan, vows to bring rival on board

Former Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has defended her proposal to provide pepper spray to women of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting she has no regrets about the pledge.

Speaking after she was said to have won her election as the party’s National Women’s Organiser at the NPP National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, she said the proposal was intended to help women protect themselves rather than encourage confrontation.

Hawa Koomson said her personal experience during the violence at the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun had reinforced her belief that women should have access to tools for self-defence.

“I’m not retracting it. I’m not sure it’s a crime to give someone a pepper spray to defend himself. I’m a living testimony. When I was beaten at Ablekuma North, it was the pepper spray that saved my life.”

She maintained that her position had not changed despite criticism of the proposal.

“I have no regret, and I’m not retracting it. They can talk otherwise. That’s my thinking,” she said.

Koomson also pledged to work to advance the interests of women in the NPP following her election.

Asked what she intended to do for the party’s women, she attributed her victory and future plans to her faith.

“The Lord is my strength. He who has given me the victory will guide me. He will lead me and provide for me.”

Her election followed a contest for the National Women’s Organiser position at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi. The final ballot featured Koomson and Hajia Safia Mohammed.

Despite the contest, Koomson said she would work with her opponent and involve her in the affairs of the women’s wing.

She rejected the suggestion that the election had been particularly difficult, saying she did not consider it a tough contest.

However, she said the outcome would not prevent her from reaching out to her opponent.

“It was never a tough contest. No, I didn’t see it as a tough contest. But what I’m saying is that I’ll bring her on board since we are all MPP members. We are all going to work for the party. Party and nothing else.”

Describing her opponent as her “daughter”, Koomson said she intended to involve her in the work ahead.

“She’s my daughter. Ah, she can’t say that I’m her mother. So she’s my daughter. I’ll bring her on board and be sending her. I will send her on errands. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Koomson’s comments come as the NPP begins a new phase following its national officers’ elections, with the newly elected executives expected to take charge of the party’s organisational affairs.

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