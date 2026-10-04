Abanga Fuseini wins NPP National Youth Organiser race

Audio By Carbonatix
Abanga Fuseini Yakubu has been elected National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), securing a decisive victory in the party’s national executive elections held in Kumasi.
He polled 1,550 votes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, comfortably ahead of his five contenders.
Clement Opoku Gyamfi was his closest challenger with 631 votes, while Michael Osei Boateng obtained 78, Vera Oye Bram-Larbi 44, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah 46 and Alfred Kumi Ababio 25.
The contest formed part of nine national executive elections conducted at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, which attracted more than 7,000 delegates from across the country.
The Electoral Commission supervised the polls, with voting conducted at 31 polling stations established at the stadium.
Abanga Fuseini is taking over the party’s youth leadership from Salam Mustapha with a pledge to strengthen youth mobilisation and expand the NPP’s support among young people.
Latest Stories
-
Police restore calm at Larteh following Odwira festival disturbance
11 minutes
-
‘All the camps will dissolve’ – Bawumia demands one NPP for 2028
13 minutes
-
There is no time to waste – Bawumia orders NPP to begin 2028 work
21 minutes
-
Sarkodie visits MobileMoney Fintech LTD
22 minutes
-
John Boadu unveils new NPP strategy to win back youth and modernise party
28 minutes
-
Hawa Koomson elected NPP National Women’s Organiser
31 minutes
-
John Boadu begins NPP rebuild from grassroots ahead of 2028 election
32 minutes
-
Titus Glover wins NPP National Organiser race on second attempt
35 minutes
-
Winning 2028 election won’t be easy; we must work harder – Bawumia
36 minutes
-
You’ll be part of 2028 campaign; there’s enough work for all of us – Bawumia to NPP aspirants
44 minutes
-
John Boadu moves to unite NPP after heated leadership contest
45 minutes
-
Today is not a day of victory but a day of responsibility and great unity – John Boadu
47 minutes
-
Let us choose unity over division – John Boadu to NPP
49 minutes
-
Our task is to build a renewed NPP – John Boadu
53 minutes
-
Teamwork, discipline will drive NPP’s 2028 victory – Justin Kodua after retaining General Secretary position
59 minutes