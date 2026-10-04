Abanga Fuseini wins NPP National Youth Organiser race

Abanga Fuseini Yakubu has been elected National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), securing a decisive victory in the party’s national executive elections held in Kumasi.

He polled 1,550 votes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, comfortably ahead of his five contenders.

Clement Opoku Gyamfi was his closest challenger with 631 votes, while Michael Osei Boateng obtained 78, Vera Oye Bram-Larbi 44, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah 46 and Alfred Kumi Ababio 25.

The contest formed part of nine national executive elections conducted at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, which attracted more than 7,000 delegates from across the country.

The Electoral Commission supervised the polls, with voting conducted at 31 polling stations established at the stadium.

Abanga Fuseini is taking over the party’s youth leadership from Salam Mustapha with a pledge to strengthen youth mobilisation and expand the NPP’s support among young people.

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