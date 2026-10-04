National

Abanga Fuseini wins NPP National Youth Organiser race

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  4 October 2026 5:09am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Abanga Fuseini Yakubu has been elected National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), securing a decisive victory in the party’s national executive elections held in Kumasi.

He polled 1,550 votes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, comfortably ahead of his five contenders.

Clement Opoku Gyamfi was his closest challenger with 631 votes, while Michael Osei Boateng obtained 78, Vera Oye Bram-Larbi 44, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah 46 and Alfred Kumi Ababio 25.

The contest formed part of nine national executive elections conducted at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference, which attracted more than 7,000 delegates from across the country.

The Electoral Commission supervised the polls, with voting conducted at 31 polling stations established at the stadium.

Abanga Fuseini is taking over the party’s youth leadership from Salam Mustapha with a pledge to strengthen youth mobilisation and expand the NPP’s support among young people.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group