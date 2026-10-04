Politics

John Boadu moves to unite NPP after heated leadership contest

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  4 October 2026 5:37am
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Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman John Boadu has called for unity within the party following a competitive national leadership contest.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Boadu invited all contestants to work together, insisting that the party must move beyond the contest and focus on a common purpose.

“To those who contested with us, I extend my hand of friendship and partnership,” he said.

He added that the ideas, experience, networks and commitments of all the contestants remained important to the party.

“There must be no winners and losers. Only one NPP united around one purpose,” he stated.

Mr Boadu said his administration would focus on building a renewed party that listens more, consults more and organises better.

“Our task is to build a renewed NPP, one that listens more, consults more, organises better, and prepares more deliberately for the future,” he said.

He pledged to work closely with regional and constituency executives, Members of Parliament, patrons, external branch members and other organised groups within the party.

Mr Boadu also promised to deepen the party’s engagement with voluntary groups, TESCON members, social media practitioners and the traditional media.

“A modern political organization must engage every means of communicating responsibility,” he said.

He further placed young people and tertiary institutions at the centre of his plans, saying the youth must feel that the NPP is their home.

Mr Boadu said the party would also work with its flagbearer and national leadership to strengthen its organisational and financial foundation, particularly at the constituency level.

He stressed that electoral success could not be taken for granted.

“But political victory is never an entitlement. It must be end through service, organization, credibility, and the trust of the Ghanian people,” he said.

He said preparations must begin immediately, with the party rebuilding from the grassroots, strengthening constituency structures, empowering young people and supporting women.

Mr Boadu also called for greater use of technology while maintaining the relationships that have traditionally sustained the party.

“So I make this commitment: we will serve the New Patriotic Party with humility, lead through consultation, work with every part of our party, and dedicate this mandate to restoring the winning machinery of our great party,” he said.

He urged members to “choose unity over division, service over personal ambition, organisation over disorder, and hope over despair.”

Mr Boadu ended by declaring: “JB and his executives are back again. Victory is assured in the year 2028.”

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