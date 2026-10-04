You’ll be part of 2028 campaign; there’s enough work for all of us – Bawumia to NPP aspirants

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured aspirants who contested the party’s national executive elections that their roles in the party will not end with the conclusion of the internal contest.

Addressing the aspirants after the elections, Dr Bawumia said the New Patriotic Party would need the experience, ideas and commitment of all the candidates as it begins preparations for the 2028 general election.

“You’ll be part of the 2028 campaign. There’s enough work for all of us,” he told the aspirants, in an appeal for them to remain engaged with the party and contribute to its activities despite the outcome of the elections.

His comments underline the need for the party to move beyond the competition that characterised the national executive elections and bring together the various groups and individuals who participated in the contest.

The aspirants campaigned for different positions and presented their ideas on how they believed the party could strengthen its structures and improve its fortunes.

Dr Bawumia said those ideas and experiences could still be useful to the NPP as it begins the next phase of its political organisation. He encouraged the aspirants to remain committed to the party and use their respective strengths in support of the broader campaign ahead.

The former Vice President’s message also reinforces calls for unity following the elections, with the new national leadership expected to work with unsuccessful aspirants rather than allowing the internal contests to create divisions within the party.

The NPP has elected John Boadu as National Chairman, with Justin Frimpong Kodua as General Secretary and other executives taking up positions across the party’s national leadership.

The new executives are expected to work with the party’s grassroots structures as preparations begin for the next general election.

Dr Bawumia’s appeal comes as the NPP transitions from its internal elections to the wider task of organising its members and supporters.

He said the party would require contributions from all sides, suggesting that the experience gained during the executive contests could be channelled into the party’s broader political activities leading to 2028.

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