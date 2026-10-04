John Boadu begins NPP rebuild from grassroots ahead of 2028 election

John Boadu

Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has pledged to begin rebuilding the party from the grassroots as he leads the party towards the 2028 general election.

Mr Boadu, speaking after his election at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi, said the immediate task was to strengthen the NPP’s structures and restore its organisational strength.

“Strong parties are not sustained by past achievements alone; they endure because they learn, renew themselves, and respond courageously to a changing society,” he said.

He said his administration would build a renewed NPP that listens more, consults more and organises better.

“Our task is to build a renewed NPP, one that listens more, consults more, organises better, and prepares more deliberately for the future,” he stated.

Mr Boadu said the rebuilding effort would involve regional and constituency executives, external branches, Members of Parliament, patrons and other organised groups within the party.

He also pledged to deepen the party’s relationship with voluntary groups, TESCON members, social media practitioners and the traditional media.

“A modern political organisation must engage every means of communicating responsibility,” he said.

The new chairman placed particular emphasis on young people, saying they must see the NPP as their home.

“Our young people must feel that the NPP is their home,” he said.

He also promised greater attention to tertiary institutions as centres for political dialogue and leadership development.

Mr Boadu said the party would work with its flagbearer and national leadership to strengthen its organisational and financial foundation, particularly at the constituency level.

He also called for stronger engagement with the business community and Ghanaian entrepreneurs to promote opportunities and enterprise.

But he cautioned that electoral success could not be taken for granted.

“Political victory is never an entitlement. It must be earned through service, organisation, credibility, and the trust of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

“That is why our preparation begins now.”

Mr Boadu said the NPP must rebuild “from the grassroots upwards” by strengthening constituency structures, empowering the youth, supporting women, valuing professionals and listening to traditional and religious leaders.

He also called for the party to embrace technology while maintaining the personal relationships that have sustained it.

“So I make this commitment: we will serve the New Patriotic Party with humility, lead through consultation, work with every part of our party, and dedicate this mandate to restoring the winning machinery of our great party,” he said.

Mr Boadu urged party members to choose “unity over division, service over personal ambition, organisation over disorder, and hope over despair.”

He ended by declaring: “JB and his executives are back again. Victory is assured in the year 2028.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.