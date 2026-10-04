Police restore calm at Larteh following Odwira festival disturbance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Eastern Regional Police Command says calm has been restored at Larteh in the Eastern Region following disturbances during the Ahenase Odwira Festival celebration on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
In a press release dated Sunday, October 4, the Police Command said additional personnel have been deployed to the town to strengthen security and maintain peace and order.
The police said they are also engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure lasting peace in Larteh.
The Command warned that it would deal firmly with individuals who breach the peace in the area.
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