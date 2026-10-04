Kojo Bamba, Henry Nana Boakye and Nana Akomea elected NPP Vice Chairmen

Audio By Carbonatix
Kwadwo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, has been elected First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after topping the party’s Vice Chairmanship contest with 3,116 votes.
He will be joined in the party’s new leadership by Henry Nana Boakye, who secured the Second Vice Chairmanship with 3,061 votes, and Nana Akomea, who polled 2,987 votes to become Third Vice Chairman.
The three emerged from a field of 13 candidates who contested the three Vice Chairmanship positions at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
The results were declared by the Electoral Commission, which supervised the elections.
Mr Boadu’s 3,116 votes placed him ahead of former Health Minister Mustapha Hamid, who obtained 2,956 votes.
Other candidates included Yaa Amponsah Frimpong, who polled 1,503 votes; Richard Ahiagbah, 1,001; Alhaji Masawud Osman, 890; George Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, 247; Abena Pokuaa Amoah, 194; Richard Oti Aboagye, 152; Samuel Pyne, 206; and Bright Asirifi Kumi, 51.
Mr Boadu campaigned on a message of strengthening the party’s grassroots structures, arguing that constituency executives are central to the NPP’s efforts to regain power in the 2028 general election.
He described constituency executives as the party’s “frontline soldiers” who mobilise supporters and protect polling stations during elections.
“These constituency executives are the ones who work for power to be attained, but they are often sidelined when power is attained. This is why I want to be down there at the grassroots at this critical moment,” he said during his campaign.
The election of the three Vice Chairmen forms part of a broader reshaping of the NPP’s national executive leadership.
John Boadu was elected National Chairman after polling 2,888 votes, defeating Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, who obtained 2,408 votes.
Former National Chairman Paul Afoko received 790 votes, while Sammy Crabbe polled 41.
Justin Kodua Frimpong retained the General Secretary position with 4,486 votes.
The new Vice Chairmen will work alongside the other national executives as the NPP begins preparations for the 2028 general election.
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