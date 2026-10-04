Mustapha Hamid misses out on NPP Vice Chairmanship by 31 votes despite early poll lead

Former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has missed out on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Chairmanship, finishing fourth in a closely contested race.

Dr Hamid polled 2,956 votes, falling just 31 votes short of Nana Akomea, who secured the third and final Vice Chairmanship slot with 2,987 votes.

Kojo Fosu Boadu emerged as First Vice Chairman with 3,116 votes, while Henry Nana Boakye was elected Second Vice Chairman with 3,061 votes.

The result marks a significant reversal for Dr Hamid, who had emerged as the leading candidate in an earlier opinion poll.

A Global InfoAnalytics poll released on September 1, 2026, placed Dr Hamid at the top of the Vice Chairmanship race with 18.3% of voter preference.

He was followed by Henry Nana Boakye and Nana Akomea, who both recorded 17.5%.

Kojo Fosu Boadu, who eventually topped the actual election, was fourth in the poll with 5.6%.

The poll surveyed 2,581 respondents across all 16 regions, with a reported margin of error of ±1.9 percentage points.

Dr Hamid has held several senior positions in government and the NPP.

He served as Minister for Information under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from 2017 before becoming Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development.

In 2021, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, a position he held until the end of the Akufo-Addo administration in January 2025.

An academic by training, Dr Hamid holds a PhD in Religious Studies from the University of Cape Coast and previously lectured at the university’s Department of Religion and Human Values.

His defeat comes as the NPP has elected a new national executive team to lead the party for the next four years.

John Boadu was elected National Chairman, while Justin Frimpong Kodua retained the position of General Secretary.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover was elected National Organiser.

The new executives are expected to lead the party as it reorganises ahead of the 2028 general election.

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