Audio By Carbonatix
HOME CALL
Ebusuapanyin K. E. Aggrey-Carthy of Nana Kwei Aminsah Nsona Royal Family of Bakaano, Cape Coast, Elders Kwesi Simons, Kodwo Johnson, Kodwo Badu, Supi Cobbinah, Kyeame Derrick, Mbaampaninfo Mena Aba, Efua Eguase, Ekua Kwansema, Johnson, King Otoo Families of Moree and Cape Coast, Numo Reuben ofoli Amegatcher (Head of the Amegatcher/Amegavie Families of Ada of Ada and Abroad), Amegatcher Amegavie, and Allied Families of Ada and Anlo, Martinson and Gyampoh Families of Akropong Akuapem, announce with sadness the passing of their beloved
Lawrence Kobena Nsarko Otoo, Esq
Aged: 62 years
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
There will be no wake keeping
Saturday, 17th October, 2026
FILING PAST: From 7:00 am – 10:00 am at Lashibi Funeral Homes, Lashibi
BURIAL AND THANKSGIVING MASS: 10:00 am at Lashibi Funeral Homes, Lashibi
INTERMENT: Private Burial
FINAL FUNERAL RITES AND RECEPTION: Lashibi Funeral Homes, Lashibi
SUNDAY 18TH OCTOBER, 2026
THANKSGIVING SERVICE: 9:00 am at Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Airport West
WIDOW: Ohenenana Mrs. Adelaide Dornuki Otoo
CHILDREN: Maame Esi Taama Otoo and Nana Ekua Anowa Otoo
SIBLINGS: Mrs Catherine Sunkwa Dadson, Mr Francis Andoh Otoo, Mr Edwin Kodwo Otoo, Mr Isaac Ano Otoo, and Mr Thomas Abo Otoo.
DRESS CODE:
SATURDAY: Black
SUNDAY: Black and White
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
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