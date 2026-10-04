HOME CALL

Ebusuapanyin K. E. Aggrey-Carthy of Nana Kwei Aminsah Nsona Royal Family of Bakaano, Cape Coast, Elders Kwesi Simons, Kodwo Johnson, Kodwo Badu, Supi Cobbinah, Kyeame Derrick, Mbaampaninfo Mena Aba, Efua Eguase, Ekua Kwansema, Johnson, King Otoo Families of Moree and Cape Coast, Numo Reuben ofoli Amegatcher (Head of the Amegatcher/Amegavie Families of Ada of Ada and Abroad), Amegatcher Amegavie, and Allied Families of Ada and Anlo, Martinson and Gyampoh Families of Akropong Akuapem, announce with sadness the passing of their beloved

Lawrence Kobena Nsarko Otoo, Esq

Aged: 62 years

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

There will be no wake keeping

Saturday, 17th October, 2026

FILING PAST: From 7:00 am – 10:00 am at Lashibi Funeral Homes, Lashibi

BURIAL AND THANKSGIVING MASS: 10:00 am at Lashibi Funeral Homes, Lashibi

INTERMENT: Private Burial

FINAL FUNERAL RITES AND RECEPTION: Lashibi Funeral Homes, Lashibi

SUNDAY 18TH OCTOBER, 2026

THANKSGIVING SERVICE: 9:00 am at Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Airport West

WIDOW: Ohenenana Mrs. Adelaide Dornuki Otoo

CHILDREN: Maame Esi Taama Otoo and Nana Ekua Anowa Otoo

SIBLINGS: Mrs Catherine Sunkwa Dadson, Mr Francis Andoh Otoo, Mr Edwin Kodwo Otoo, Mr Isaac Ano Otoo, and Mr Thomas Abo Otoo.

DRESS CODE:

SATURDAY: Black

SUNDAY: Black and White

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.