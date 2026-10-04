Audio By Carbonatix
The Ahiekpor Family of Dzelukope, Keta; the Gaza and Tay Agbozo Families of Dzelukope, Keta; the Kwawukume Family of Anloga and Abroad; the Tamakloe and Allied Families Home and Abroad; Nana Acquaye Anona, Ebusuapanyin J.K. Abrams; Nana Ampah III of Ebubonko; Ohembaa Nana Kwedwua Mansa III of Ebubonko; Opanyin Kobina Twento; Mrs Cecilia Thompson of Kumasi; and Mrs Sally Kyei of the USA regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved son,
George Christian Papa Mends
AGED: 59
Which sad event occurred on August 9, 2026, in Accra.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
There will be no wake-keeping
Saturday, 7th November, 2026
FILING PAST:
7:00 AM – 8:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Awudome Roundabout, Kaneshie.
BURIAL MASS:
8:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Awudome Roundabout, Kaneshie.
INTERMENT:
Private.
SUNDAY, 8TH NOVEMBER 2026
THANKSGIVING MASS:
9:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Awudome Roundabout, Kaneshie.
RECEPTION:
The reception follows immediately after the Sunday Mass at the residence:
House No. DA152, Klottey Avenue, GPS: GA-234-0225, Awudome Estates.
SIBLINGS:
Kofi Nyaho-Tamakloe, Accra
Michael Tamakloe Edwards, USA
Joan Tilly Kofi-Opata (née Mends), USA
Mercy Mends
DAUGHTER
Shievelyn Nana Esi Mends
DRESS CODE:
Saturday: Red and Black
Sunday: Black and White
ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE WELCOME.
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