Obituary

George Christian Papa Mends

Source: Myjoyonline  
  4 October 2026 8:15am
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The Ahiekpor Family of Dzelukope, Keta; the Gaza and Tay Agbozo Families of Dzelukope, Keta; the Kwawukume Family of Anloga and Abroad; the Tamakloe and Allied Families Home and Abroad; Nana Acquaye Anona, Ebusuapanyin J.K. Abrams; Nana Ampah III of Ebubonko; Ohembaa Nana Kwedwua Mansa III of Ebubonko; Opanyin Kobina Twento; Mrs Cecilia Thompson of Kumasi; and Mrs Sally Kyei of the USA regret to announce the sudden death of their beloved son,

George Christian Papa Mends

AGED: 59

Which sad event occurred on August 9, 2026, in Accra.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

There will be no wake-keeping

Saturday, 7th November, 2026

FILING PAST:
7:00 AM – 8:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Awudome Roundabout, Kaneshie.

BURIAL MASS:
8:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Awudome Roundabout, Kaneshie.

INTERMENT:
Private.

SUNDAY, 8TH NOVEMBER 2026

THANKSGIVING MASS:
9:30 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Awudome Roundabout, Kaneshie.

RECEPTION:
The reception follows immediately after the Sunday Mass at the residence:

House No. DA152, Klottey Avenue, GPS: GA-234-0225, Awudome Estates.

SIBLINGS:

Kofi Nyaho-Tamakloe, Accra
Michael Tamakloe Edwards, USA
Joan Tilly Kofi-Opata (née Mends), USA
Mercy Mends

DAUGHTER

Shievelyn Nana Esi Mends

DRESS CODE:

Saturday: Red and Black
Sunday: Black and White

ALL FRIENDS AND SYMPATHISERS ARE WELCOME.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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