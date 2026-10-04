Bel-Aqua intensifies mental well-being campaign ahead of 15th anniversary

Bel-Aqua Mineral Water is intensifying its mental wellbeing campaign as the company prepares to mark its 15th anniversary on October 10.

On Saturday, the company organised a health walk from Ayi Mensah to Peduase, bringing together individuals and corporate teams for exercise and other activities.

Participants later gathered at the Peduase Methodist School for games, health screening and access to psychologists and psychiatrists.

Head of Marketing at Bel-Aqua Mineral Water, Chris Addo Sarkodie, says the company is taking the initiative beyond its annual activities by engaging workers directly in their workplaces.

“So now moving to corporate Ghana, where we are now taking and bearing the cost of psychologists and psychiatrists into companies where they are meeting with their staff and all that.

“And now another leg of it is where we are organising this health walk every year to ensure that people can de-stress and have these conversations because there are psychologists around.”

He says the company wants to make conversations around mental health more common and give people an opportunity to discuss the challenges they face.

“But we want to make sure that we make mental health a discussion. And that’s the reason why we’ve taken it one step further from organising a yearly activity, of having psychologists and psychiatrists and people coming to have that discussion.”

According to Chris Addo Sarkodie, the company is also looking beyond awareness by working towards a helpline that can connect people to professional support.

“So very soon, we’ll be launching our helpline in conjunction with some of the mental health facilities.

“I don’t want to put their name out, but this is something that, from management level, we are very keen on in supporting Ghanaians.”

He says the helpline will be announced once the arrangements with the mental health facilities are finalised.

Bel-Aqua Mineral Water will mark its 15th anniversary on October 10, with the mental wellbeing campaign forming part of its activities around the milestone.

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