‘All the camps will dissolve’ – Bawumia demands one NPP for 2028

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called for unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the party’s national executive elections.

He said the party must immediately put its internal contests behind it and unite around the goal of winning the 2028 general election.

Speaking after the NPP’s National Delegates Conference on Sunday, Dr Bawumia congratulated the newly elected national executives led by National Chairman John Boadu.

He said the completion of the party’s internal elections marks the beginning of preparations for the next general election.

According to him, those who lost in the national executive elections should not feel excluded from the party’s campaign machinery.

“And for those who did not win, I must let you know that it is not about winning. Who won? The NPP won this election. You did not lose. The MPP won,” he said.

Dr Bawumia assured all contestants that they would have a role to play in the party’s campaign for the 2028 election.

“And let me assure everybody who contested that you will be part of the campaign for the 2028 election. Obia nsa ewo mu. That is what we want. We want everybody to be involved. There is enough work for everybody,” he said.

He stressed that the party’s immediate priority must be to begin preparations for the 2028 election without delay.

“The party, the delegates have given us the mandate to go and bring power in 2028. That is what the delegates have asked us to do, and we are going to involve everybody,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said unity would be central to the NPP’s efforts, urging members to close ranks after the internal contests.

“Let us all understand that winning 2028 is about unity. Unity in this party will give us victory. Let us come together to work tonight,” he said.

He then delivered a direct message to the various factions that emerged during the party’s internal elections.

“Elections are over. All the camps will dissolve, and let us have one MPP come and go and win 2028,” he said.

Dr Bawumia also cautioned that the 2028 contest would require sustained effort from the party.

“Let us know that it will not be an easy election. We will have to take power, and in taking power, it means we will have to work hard, hard and hard,” he said.

He urged the new leadership and party members to begin work immediately.

“Day one, this week, by the grace of God, we should all meet and begin the process of getting to the 2028 election,” he said.

He added: “We must work harder. And let us all start this week by meeting and putting our strategies together to capture power in 2028.”

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