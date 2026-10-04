John Boadu unveils new NPP strategy to win back youth and modernise party

Former NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has outlined a strategy to rebuild the party from the grassroots while making it more responsive to young people and a changing society.

Mr Boadu says the party must renew itself, strengthen its structures and embrace modern ways of communicating with Ghanaians.

“Strong parties are not sustained by past achievements alone; they endure because they learn, renew themselves, and respond courageously to a changing society,” he said.

He pledged to work closely with regional and constituency executives, Members of Parliament, external branches, patrons and organised groups within the party.

Mr Boadu also identified young people as a key focus of his administration.

“Our young people must feel that the MPP is their home,” he said.

He said tertiary institutions would be developed as centres for constructive political dialogue and leadership development.

Mr Boadu further promised to deepen the party’s engagement with TESCON members, social media practitioners, voluntary groups and traditional media.

“I will deepen our relationship with the voluntary groups, TESCON members, social media practitioners, and the traditional media, because a modern political organisation must engage every means of communicating responsibility,” he said.

He also pledged to strengthen the party’s organisational and financial foundation, particularly at the constituency level.

According to him, the NPP must rebuild from the grassroots and empower its various groups ahead of the next electoral contest.

“We must rebuild from the grassroots upwards, strengthen our constituency structures, empower our youth, support our women, value our professionals, and listen to our traditional and religious leaders,” he said.

Mr Boadu said technology would be central to the party’s renewal, but stressed that it must not replace personal relationships.

“We must embrace technology without abandoning the human relationships that have always sustained us,” he said.

He also called for unity among the party’s members, saying the new administration would not treat the election as a contest that leaves winners and losers.

“There must be no winners and losers. Only one MPP united around one purpose,” he said.

Mr Boadu said his administration would lead through consultation and dedicate its mandate to restoring what he described as the party’s winning machinery.

“Let us choose unity over division, service over personal ambition, organisation over disorder, and hope over despair,” he said.

He added: “JB and his executives are back again. Victory is assured in the year 2028.”

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