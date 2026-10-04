‘There is no competition’ – Justin Kodua confident of NPP General Secretary re-election

Justin Frimpong Kodua

Incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed confidence in retaining his position, saying feedback from delegates across the country suggests he faces little competition.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NPP National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, October 4, Mr Kodua said his assessment was based on engagements with party delegates during his campaign across the 16 regions.

“There is no competition. There’s no competition because, as I went around the 16 regions, that was the feedback from the party delegates, and they spoke with emotion. They spoke their mind that they know the work I’ve done for the party, and certainly didn’t see this as a contest,” he said.

According to Mr Kodua, reports from his agents at the conference suggested that his re-election could effectively amount to an acclamation.

He expressed gratitude to party members for the confidence they had shown in his leadership.

The General Secretary contest was among the national executive positions being decided by NPP delegates at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Four candidates were listed for the position, including Mr Kodua, Eugene Boakye Antwi, Sylvester Tetteh and Dr Charles Dwamena.

Mr Kodua also linked his campaign to the NPP’s broader political objective, expressing his expectation that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would lead the party into the 2028 general election.

“…inshallah, by the time we get to 2029, Dr Mohammad Bawumia will become the president of this country,” he said.

Asked what party members should expect from him if retained as General Secretary, Mr Kodua pledged to work with the other national executives on the basis of teamwork and discipline.

“Well, they should expect teamwork based on discipline, and I’m looking forward to the other executive that they are going to elect. So that we all sit down and work hard.”

He said the priority for the incoming national executives would be to prepare the party for the next general election.

“The only thing the party expects from us is to win the elections in 2028. That I can assure you, we work towards it,” he said.

The NPP’s national officers’ elections form the final stage of the party’s nationwide reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.

More than 7,000 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise.

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