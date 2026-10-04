Sydney Wright crowned J100 Accra Champion

American third seed Sydney Wright faced Poland’s top seed Alisha Ndukwu in a thrilling girls’ singles final at the ITF J100 Accra on Saturday, 3 October.

Wright booked her spot in the title decider by defeating second seed Milana Kolesova of Russia 6-3, 6-0 in a dominant straight-sets performance

Ndukwu, meanwhile, earned her place in the final after beating recent J60 champion Peppa Fennis 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 in a hard-fought, three-set semi-final encounter.

In a championship decider that pushed both players to the physical limit, Sydney Wright [3] defeated Alisha Ndukwu [1] 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) to capture the World Tennis Tour Juniors J100 Accra , Tennis Foundation Ghana Open title.

The match lasted three hours and 40 minutes, with both players displaying tremendous grit, tenacity before Wright sealed the win in a dramatic final-set tiebreak.

Organised in partnership with Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation, the ninth edition of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors runs from 28 September to 10 October 2026 at the Accra Sports Stadium National Tennis Centre.

The victory officially earns Wright the J100 Accra Girls’ Singles title.

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