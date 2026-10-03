NPP Delegates conference: The wisdom of the masses will prevail – Napo

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh , NPP Running Mate

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has expressed confidence in the party’s delegates to make the right choices as they vote in the party’s national executive elections.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, said the outcome of the elections should be determined by delegates, stressing that the democratic process within the party must be respected.

Speaking in an interview during the NPP National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, 3 October, Dr Opoku Prempeh said he had no personal interest in influencing the outcome of the elections and was leaving the decision entirely in the hands of delegates.

“The wisdom of the masses will prevail,” he said when asked about the elections being held during the conference.

He said delegates from across the country had gathered to participate in an important democratic exercise that would help shape the future direction of the party.

According to him, every vote cast would contribute to determining the leadership of the NPP and strengthening the party as it prepares for future elections.

Dr Opoku Prempeh also commented on the NPP’s prospects ahead of the 2028 general election, acknowledging the competitive nature of elections in Ghana.

“All Ghana's elections have been tough and have been keenly contested, but at the end of the day, the wisdom of the masses will speak,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the NPP’s future electoral prospects and voiced his support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s political ambitions.

“The voters will decide who they think will give Ghana hope from 2029 onward, and they will elect that person. And I believe sincerely, it's going to be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP,” he said.

He commended the conduct of party supporters, delegates and candidates throughout the conference, describing their participation in the internal electoral process as encouraging.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.