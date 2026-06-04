NAPO urges politicians to deliver on promises to maintain public trust

Vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has underscored the importance of political leaders honouring their commitments to the electorate.

He warned that failure to do so could undermine public confidence and diminish the credibility of those in authority.

Speaking at the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Dr Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, said the true test of leadership lies in a government's ability to transform campaign pledges into meaningful outcomes that improve the lives of citizens.

He stressed that governance should be centred on accountability and results, noting that citizens expect leaders to fulfil the promises they make during election campaigns.

“Governance is to ensure that what the leaders say, they can see is executed in their lives. People who are leaders or want to be leaders, what they say must matter,” he stated.

The former Energy Minister pointed to the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme as an example of how delivering on a major policy promise can strengthen public confidence in government and reinforce trust between leaders and the electorate.

Dr Opoku Prempeh further called for greater investment in leadership development and governance structures that promote effective service delivery.

He noted that Ghana’s constitutional framework places considerable authority in the hands of the President, making it essential for those entrusted with leadership responsibilities to exercise that power responsibly and in the interest of the public.

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