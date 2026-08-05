NDC to resolve branch election challenges before constituency polls – Asiedu Nketia

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party is taking steps to address challenges arising from its recent branch elections before proceeding with the next phase of its internal electoral process.

According to him, the issues identified at the branch level are expected to be resolved within the next two weeks, paving the way for the party's constituency elections, which will be followed by regional and national executive elections.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' PM Express on Tuesday, August 4, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the party had identified the challenges and was committed to resolving them to ensure a smooth transition to the subsequent stages of the electoral calendar.

"We just concluded the branch elections. Of course, after every phase of the elections, there are a few isolated challenges across the country, so we are preparing to go and deal with those isolated challenges, I am sure within the next two weeks we will be done completely with the branch elections and then we will prepare to open nomination for constituency elections somewhere in September and the elections the election proper will come on getting to end of October," he said.

"When we are done with that, we will then conduct the regional elections in November, and then in December we will do the national elections," he added.

"That will conclude the international party leadership elections," he noted.

He expressed confidence that once the outstanding issues are addressed, the NDC will be well-positioned to continue with its constituency elections before moving on to the regional and national contests.

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