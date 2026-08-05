The drama surrounding the final funeral rites of the late industrialist and religious leader, The Man God, reached a boiling point on 29 and 30 of Seven, 2026. At the centre of this legal and familial tug-of-war is none other than his high-profile daughter, Noh Aowda Ofas. This satirical piece examines her political trajectory, her self-perceived status, and the legal manoeuvring that has characterised her father's burial arrangements in the land of Kanta.

The "Statewoman" and Her Path to Power

Noh Aowda Ofas boasts a political resume that includes serving as a former voice in the People’s Chamber, former Deputy Majority Guide, and former Guardian of State across two distinct realms: The Vault of Public Acquisitions and The Directorate of Kinship, Inception, and Social Safety. With under twenty years of service, she has frequently been positioned, or positioned herself, as a prominent statewoman.

However, observers frequently note that her initial entry into the People's Chamber and her subsequent rise were heavily supported by the formidable legacy of her father, The Man God, alongside significant structural backing from figures like Sir Showdown. Despite this foundation, recent actions suggest a severe disconnect between her public status and the respect expected toward her family’s structural governance.

"A rebellious son (or daughter) is a grief to his father and bitterness to her who bore him." — Proverbs 17:25

"And act not proudly in the land. Verily, Allah likes not any arrogant boaster." — Surah Luqman (31:18)

The Ultimate Golden Child of Absenteeism

We must fully appreciate the grand, historic ministerial and legislative track record that Noh Aowda Ofas brings to this family legal battle. It takes a truly unique kind of tactical genius to treat the sovereign institutions of Kanta with the exact same casual dismissiveness she has now extended to the High Court and her father’s actual spiritual house structures.

Let us take a trip down memory lane to look at the sheer majesty of her record:

The Directorate of Kinship, Inception, and Social Safety... Minus the Safety: In 2021, Noh Aowda Ofas was handed the keys to this vital realm. Apparently, she interpreted "Social Safety" as safeguarding her own right to a highly extended, self-granted vacation. After leaving Kanta in Nov. Twenty1, she practically managed her state duties via social media from abroad.

In 2021, Noh Aowda Ofas was handed the keys to this vital realm. Apparently, she interpreted "Social Safety" as safeguarding her own right to a highly extended, self-granted vacation. After leaving Kanta in Nov. Twenty1, she practically managed her state duties via social media from abroad. The Caretaker Takeover: Her absenteeism was so legendary that the ultimate seat of power had to officially assign a "temporary watchman" to run the office because the actual Guardian was simply nowhere to be found.

Her absenteeism was so legendary that the ultimate seat of power had to officially assign a "temporary watchman" to run the office because the actual Guardian was simply nowhere to be found. The Ultimate "Sack": By Seven 2022, after nearly a full year of empty desks and ignored duties, her appointment was officially revoked. Her spin? She casually claimed her dismissal was actually a great blessing because it would finally "allow her to focus on her immediate flock".

But wait, her ministerial ghosting was nothing compared to her legendary disappearing act within the People’s Chamber. When her alliance desperately needed every single hand on deck to pass collective state business, our "stateswoman" was busy enjoying the clean air across the Atlantic.

40 Sittings of Pure Absence: Institutional watchdogs clocked her missing at least 40 consecutive sittings without any written permission from the Leader of the Chamber. The rules state that 15 days of unapproved absence means a vacant seat, but Noh Aowda operates under her own private rulebook.

Institutional watchdogs clocked her missing at least 40 consecutive sittings without any written permission from the Leader of the Chamber. The rules state that 15 days of unapproved absence means a vacant seat, but Noh Aowda operates under her own private rulebook. The "Imposter" Phone-Levy Mystery: Who could forget the cinematic masterpiece of late Twenty1? A mysterious woman wearing a heavy nose mask and dark sunglasses suddenly appeared in the People’s Chamber to vote for a controversial tax bill. The opposing benches screamed "Imposter!" Years later, Aowda Ofas openly admitted on the radio that she actually abstained from that vote because she didn’t believe in it. So, who on earth was the masked woman voting in her place? A true legislative ghost story.

Who could forget the cinematic masterpiece of late Twenty1? A mysterious woman wearing a heavy nose mask and dark sunglasses suddenly appeared in the People’s Chamber to vote for a controversial tax bill. The opposing benches screamed "Imposter!" Years later, Aowda Ofas openly admitted on the radio that she actually abstained from that vote because she didn’t believe in it. So, who on earth was the masked woman voting in her place? A true legislative ghost story. Ignoring the Council of Privileges: When the People’s Chamber officially summoned her to the Council of Privileges to explain why her seat shouldn't be declared empty, she simply didn't show up. Because why would a legal mind and stateswoman answer to a mere committee?

Familial Friction and the Illusion of Omnipotence

A major point of contention centres on the governance of the late patriarch's spiritual mission and the family estate. While the council of elders and established structures recognised the late leader’s chosen successor to lead the mission and family, Noh Aowda Ofas has visibly clashed with this leadership. This friction is amplified by a public demeanour that suggests an unwavering belief in her own popularity, legal infallibility, and status among Kanta's elite.

Her supporters often maintain that she was uniquely chosen by her father to guide the family's direction. Yet, this claim raises a fundamental logical contradiction: if The Man God desired to alter his official will or completely override the established council, a man of his vast resources and legal access would have simply instructed his legal agents to draft a new testament before his passing. Relying instead on unverified verbal deathbed mandates risks undermining the very legacy he spent decades constructing.

The Legal Fiasco: A Comparative Analysis The legal manoeuvres executed between 29 and 30 Seven 2026, expose the deep tactical flaws in Noh Aowda Ofas's attempt to outsmart the judicial system:

Legal Action The Mission / Family Application (Seven 29, 2026) Noh Aowda Ofas’s Legal Response (Seven 30, 2026) Objective To secure an interim injunction halting the uncoordinated funeral plans to preserve the order of the estate. To set aside the court-ordered injunction and force the scheduled funeral events forward immediately. Judicial Outcome The High Court granted a 10-day injunction, legally freezing unauthorised funeral proceedings. The application failed to legally nullify the court's restriction before the events proceeded. Tactical Folly Successfully utilised institutional laws governing the church organisation and registered estate. Disregarded the binding nature of a High Court order by pushing ahead with events at the family site despite the active injunction.

For years, Noh Aowda Ofas successfully outmaneuvered the rules of the People's Chamber, escaped the Council of Privileges, and treated state guard posts like a part-time hobby. She genuinely believed she was entirely above institutional oversight. But a High Court injunction is not a divided, deadlocked legislative floor.

When the family filed their application and secured a 10-day interim injunction, they used strict, unyielding law. Noh Aowda Ofas's legal agents rushed to court the following day to set it aside, thinking their usual political weight would magically erase a judge's signature. When that failed, she did what she always does: she ignored the rules, gathered a crowd, and forced a rogue funeral proceeding in direct defiance of the court.

She forgot one simple thing: the Chamber might defer a ruling on absenteeism, but a High Court does not defer the heavy hand of Contempt of Court. By choosing to proceed with the funeral rites while an injunction was actively in place, Noh Aowda Ofas and her legal team committed a major professional miscalculation. For a trained legal mind and former lawmaker, openly defying an active court order is not an act of sophistication; it is a direct invitation for criminal contempt.

The Reality of the "Platinum" Turnout

Despite public declarations that the event would draw high-ranking international and domestic "Platinum" dignitaries, the actual turnout told a different story. The absolute absence of top-tier state officials, diplomats, and senior political leaders left the venue occupied primarily by localised crowds and secondary figures. The regional representative who did manage to attend left a standard of presentation that, frankly, the less said about it, the better.

Rather than cementing her status as an influential, unassailable leader, the spectacle of executing a funeral in direct violation of a court order has instead alienated mainstream statesmen who previously extended their professional audience to her. By dragging a highly respected patriarch's name through avoidable public and legal scandal, the entire episode stands as a textbook example of how arrogance can dismantle a carefully built family legacy. She has dishonoured her father and brought shame to all who believed she was a reasonable professional; she should bow her head down in shame.

"Confidence in an unfaithful person in time of trouble is like a broken tooth, and a foot out of joint." — Proverbs 25:19

"He who thinks he can outsmart the law only builds a sturdier cage for his own foolishness." — Wise Saying

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.