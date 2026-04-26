Playback: The Law discussed the legality of Ghana’s cocoa framework

Audio By Carbonatix
This Sunday's edition of JoyNews The Law examined the legal and constitutional questions surrounding Ghana’s cocoa sector under the theme: “The Cocoa ‘Law’: Unjust and Unconstitutional?”
Nick Opoku, a lawyer and policy consultant, joined as a guest to unpack whether the regulatory powers of the Ghana Cocoa Board strike the right balance between national interest and the rights of cocoa farmers, and whether portions of the framework stand up to constitutional scrutiny.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Cocoa farmers’ average 61% share of world price inadequate — Policy consultant
4 minutes
-
Ghana not obliged to implement IMF advice on cocoa sector reforms – Nick Opoku
18 minutes
-
East Mamprusi MCE to engage Gbintri stakeholders over market revenue collection suspension
22 minutes
-
14 honoured for excellence in weather and climate leadership Across Africa
23 minutes
-
African meteorological community celebrates launch of new continental journal
25 minutes
-
ECOWAS condemns terrorist attacks in Mali, calls for regional unity
29 minutes
-
Kalibi festival blends Sankana’s history of resistance with renewed push for development
33 minutes
-
Old Tafo begins 15 mechanised boreholes, 39 more left to reach 54-borehole target
36 minutes
-
Fatherhood on Trial: The silent crisis of DNA truths and hidden paternity
1 hour
-
JoyNews’ Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen honoured with AfMS continental award
2 hours
-
GMet warns of rainstorm, strong winds across parts of Ghana
2 hours
-
Mikki Osei Berko installed as chief in Adamorobe
2 hours
-
When the Stranger Becomes the Problem: A South African Parable
2 hours
-
Mali’s Defence Minister Sadio Camara killed in coordinated attacks on military sites
2 hours
-
Playback: The Law discussed the legality of Ghana’s cocoa framework
2 hours