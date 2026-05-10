Playback: The Law discussed case withdrawals and re-arrests

On this Sunday's edition of JoyNews' The Law, host Samson Anyenini led a timely and critical discussion on “Case Withdrawals and Re-arrests”—a legal issue raising important questions about due process, prosecutorial discretion, and the rights of accused persons within Ghana’s justice system.

The discussion came in the wake of the recent case involving former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, who were re-arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) shortly after the Attorney-General withdrew charges against them in court.

The development has triggered intense legal and public debate over the powers of state investigative bodies, constitutional rights, and the limits of prosecutorial authority.

Legal experts Augustine Obour and Daniel Korang joined the conversation and examined the legal implications of such actions and what they meant for justice, accountability, and the rule of law in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.