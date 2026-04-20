Legal uncertainty looms over OSP cases after court ruling

Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai

Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts face a period of legal uncertainty following the High Court ruling last week that has cast doubt over the prosecutorial authority of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), raising concerns about the status of ongoing and past cases.

The Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has indicated that the ruling could have implications for cases currently being prosecuted by the OSP, particularly those yet to be concluded.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Law programme with Samson Lardy Anyenini on Sunday, April 19, Mr Srem-Sai explained that the court’s decision centred on the OSP’s inability to demonstrate that it had obtained the necessary authorisation from the Attorney-General to prosecute cases.

According to him, the ruling effectively means that prosecutions undertaken without such authorisation may be considered unlawful, creating uncertainty around the legal standing of those cases.

Mr Srem-Sai noted that the immediate concern relates to cases that are still before the courts.

“Our concern really is with persons who are currently undergoing prosecution,” he said, referencing the court’s directive that the Attorney-General’s Department should take over such cases pending proper authorisation.

He clarified that this does not necessarily mean restarting cases from scratch but rather ensuring that the required legal authority is properly established for proceedings to continue.

Implications for plea agreements and past actions

The Deputy Attorney-General also hinted at possible complications involving cases where accused persons may have already entered plea arrangements or admitted to wrongdoing.

He suggested that where the legal foundation of such proceedings is deemed invalid, questions may arise about the status of those outcomes.

“To the extent that the basis of that plea itself is now declared void, we will have to consider that,” he said.

However, he noted that the impact may be limited in scope, as the OSP has not secured a large number of convictions through full trial processes.

Despite the uncertainty, Mr Srem-Sai emphasised that the ruling does not automatically collapse all OSP cases.

Instead, he explained that the court’s order should be interpreted as requiring the Attorney-General to provide the necessary authorisation for prosecutions to proceed lawfully.

“The judgment is about authority to prosecute. It does not mean the cases themselves disappear,” he said.

The development has sparked debate among legal experts and anti-corruption advocates about its potential impact on Ghana’s fight against corruption.

While some fear that the ruling could slow down ongoing prosecutions, others argue that it presents an opportunity to clarify the legal framework governing the OSP and strengthen institutional accountability.

Mr Srem-Sai acknowledged the concerns but maintained that adherence to constitutional requirements must remain the priority.

“No one wishes for disruption, but the law must be followed,” he said.

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