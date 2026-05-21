Paul Twum-Barimah hails High Court decision granting bail to Abronye DC

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul A. Twum-Barimah

Former Dromaa East parliamentary aspirant, Paul A. Twum-Barimah, has welcomed the decision by the Accra High Court to grant bail to Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, describing it as a victory for constitutional rights and freedom of expression.

In a Facebook post on May 21, Mr Twum-Barimah stated that the High Court granted the NPP Bono Regional Chairman bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties after eight days in BNI custody over comments made about a Circuit Court judge on social media.

According to him, the earlier decision by the Circuit Court to deny bail was challenged by Abronye DC’s legal team, leading to the High Court ruling in his favour.

“This is a victory not just for Abronye DC, but for every Ghanaian who believes you should not be thrown in jail for expressing a political opinion. Article 21 of our Constitution guarantees freedom of speech. Article 14 protects your personal liberty. Today, those provisions meant something,” portions of the post stated.

Mr Twum-Barimah further commended individuals who publicly supported Abronye DC during the period of his detention, saying the outcome reflected the importance of citizens speaking up on issues of constitutional rights and justice.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.