Ghana, US explore deeper digital cooperation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has held discussions with a visiting delegation from the United States government and the US Embassy on strengthening digital cooperation between Ghana and the United States.
The delegation included Brooke Donilon, Chief of Staff at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Jaisha Wray, Associate Administrator of NTIA, Laurie Kelleher, Acting Commercial Counsellor at the US Embassy, and Victoria Agbai, Commercial Specialist.
The meeting focused on Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, including ongoing policy and regulatory reforms, the country’s Artificial Intelligence strategy, and efforts to position Ghana as a leading digital hub in Africa.
During the discussions, the US delegation commended Ghana for hosting, for the first time, a satellite training programme organised by the United States Telecommunication Training Institute (USTTI).
Samuel Nartey George highlighted the importance of the One Million Coders Programme in equipping young Ghanaians with relevant digital skills and called for stronger partnerships to support digital development.
He also stressed the need for the responsible and lawful deployment of satellite technology through robust regulatory frameworks that protect national interests, promote fair competition and strengthen security.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in areas including digital skills training, connectivity expansion, satellite technology and innovation.
Latest Stories
-
2026 World Cup: Mane leads Senegal squad for tournament
1 minute
-
Firefighters prevent major damage after midnight blaze at Mayera Adusa Quarters
5 minutes
-
Air Ghana is not for gov’t —Transport Minister
10 minutes
-
Princess Umul Hatiyya – The Ghanaian woman who’s travelled to 90 countries
11 minutes
-
Police arrest woman over alleged threats against President Mahama in viral TikTok videos
12 minutes
-
Harnessing domestic tourism in Ghana
21 minutes
-
GNFS contains domestic fire outbreak at Salaga
28 minutes
-
President Mahama’s 2024 Promise: Deceit or a delayed reality?
33 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah hails High Court decision granting bail to Abronye DC
38 minutes
-
Ghana, the smile of Africa returns to the world stage of football
49 minutes
-
Ghana, US explore deeper digital cooperation
54 minutes
-
NFA boss Kafui Danku launches long-awaited film fund
60 minutes
-
Gov’t postpones evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks
1 hour
-
Rootz Sistaz secure Women’s Premier League promotion with a game to spare
1 hour
-
Digital Mob Justice: How reckless Social Media destroy marriages, families, and lives
1 hour