Ghana, US explore deeper digital cooperation

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has held discussions with a visiting delegation from the United States government and the US Embassy on strengthening digital cooperation between Ghana and the United States.

The delegation included Brooke Donilon, Chief of Staff at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Jaisha Wray, Associate Administrator of NTIA, Laurie Kelleher, Acting Commercial Counsellor at the US Embassy, and Victoria Agbai, Commercial Specialist.

The meeting focused on Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, including ongoing policy and regulatory reforms, the country’s Artificial Intelligence strategy, and efforts to position Ghana as a leading digital hub in Africa.

During the discussions, the US delegation commended Ghana for hosting, for the first time, a satellite training programme organised by the United States Telecommunication Training Institute (USTTI).

Samuel Nartey George highlighted the importance of the One Million Coders Programme in equipping young Ghanaians with relevant digital skills and called for stronger partnerships to support digital development.

He also stressed the need for the responsible and lawful deployment of satellite technology through robust regulatory frameworks that protect national interests, promote fair competition and strengthen security.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in areas including digital skills training, connectivity expansion, satellite technology and innovation.

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