Ghana reaffirms commitment to peaceful cross-border governance and integration

Ghana has reiterated its firm commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness, mutual trust, and coordinated cross-border governance to ensure peaceful resolution of disputes, regional integration, and socio-economic prosperity.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, made the call at the opening of a two-day sub-regional consultation between the National Border Commission and directorates of Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Mali in Accra on Wednesday.

The engagement seeks to validate cross-border governance priorities of the four countries to address emerging challenges such as security threats, smuggling, irregular migration, environmental degradation, and foreign interference.

Mr. Buah emphasized the need for mutual trust and frank dialogue on each country’s border priorities to ensure a collective, coherent, and harmonised sub-regional governance framework.

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Brigadier General Anthony Ntem, noted that the Commission had earlier held a stakeholder consultation on May 13, 2026, to review Ghana’s border priorities in line with its 10-year strategic plan.

He said the sub-regional engagement would help align national priorities with those of neighbouring countries to promote peaceful coexistence and regional stability.

Brigadier General Ntem added that this marks the first time sub-regional border commissions are meeting to coordinate and translate cross-border agreements into actionable interventions for effective border management.

The Ghana Boundary Commission is responsible for managing the country’s land, maritime, and air boundaries, including delimitation, dispute resolution, and cooperation with neighbouring states.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.