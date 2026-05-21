GETFund organises entrepreneurship seminar for national service personnel

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has organised an Entrepreneurship Seminar for its National Service Personnel (NSP) to equip them with employability and professional development skills while promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.
The seminar, held at the GETFund Head Office on Tuesday, May 19, focused on capacity building and preparing participants for the competitive job market.
The programme brought together experienced professionals who shared practical insights on communication, professionalism, networking, career development and personal growth.
Delivering the keynote address, Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Bailon Afful, encouraged the service personnel to take advantage of opportunities available to them during their service period.
He urged them to build relationships across departments to broaden their knowledge and career prospects.
A Principal Manager of Corporate Affairs at GETFund, Mr Samuel Edem Assisi, described communication as the “number one skill” every professional must possess.
He advised participants to understand both their content and audience when communicating and encouraged them to master the “7Cs” of communication to improve clarity, confidence and professionalism.
Speaking on employability skills, Principal Manager of Operations, Dr Grace Afari-Mensah, noted that employers increasingly value qualities such as professionalism, teamwork, emotional intelligence, adaptability and problem-solving skills in addition to academic qualifications.
Presenting on how to develop a strong Curriculum Vitae (CV), Principal Manager of Human Resource at GETFund, Mrs Pearl Ama Akordor, outlined the key requirements of a professional CV and stressed the importance of including academic and professional references.
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