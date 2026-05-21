Ghana signs MOU with ‘Google for Education’ to strengthen digital literacy

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Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Google for Education in the United Kingdom to strengthen digital literacy with 21st-century skills.
Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, signed the document on behalf of Ghana, while Mr Kelvin Kells, Global Managing Director of Google for Education, signed for the company.
A statement signed by Mr Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Minister, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said: “The partnership marks a milestone for Ghana’s agenda to modernise education through the integration of advanced AI technologies into teaching and learning across the country.”
Mr Iddrisu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, said the initiative would build the capacity of teachers, promote innovation in classrooms, and equip Ghanaian students with critical skills to thrive in an increasingly technology driven global economy.
The Minister described the collaboration as a transformative milestone that reinforced the government’s commitment to leveraging technology, innovation, and strategic global partnerships to improve educational outcomes and prepare Ghanaian learners for the future of work.
“The agreement further positions Ghana as a forward looking nation determined to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation to create a competitive, inclusive, and future ready education system,” the statement said.
“This latest collaboration underscores the Government’s broader vision of ensuring that no Ghanaian child is left behind in the rapidly evolving digital age.”
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