BoG has not abandoned eCedi project – BoG Governor assures

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, says the central bank has not abandoned the eCedi project, stressing that authorities are still exploring ways to deploy the digital currency to support cross-border payments and improve trade across the region.
Speaking after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Dr. Asiama said the Bank of Ghana remains committed to the central bank digital currency initiative but wants to undertake more pilot programmes before any full-scale rollout.
“We have not abandoned the eCedi project,” the Governor stated.
According to him, the central bank is particularly interested in how the digital currency can be used to facilitate faster and more efficient cross-border settlements for businesses operating within the sub-region.
“We are concerned about how we can deploy that for cross-border settlement to improve trade for businesses,” he explained.
Dr. Asiama noted that while significant progress has been made on the project, additional testing and stakeholder engagement are necessary to ensure the platform is secure, efficient and aligned with the needs of the financial system.
“We need more pilots for the eCedi to better understand its practical application and impact on the economy,” he added.
The Governor said the Bank of Ghana continues to study global developments in central bank digital currencies while working with industry players and international partners to refine Ghana’s approach.
The eCedi initiative, first introduced by the Bank of Ghana as part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion and modernise the payment ecosystem, is expected to complement existing digital payment systems and support the country’s broader digitalisation agenda.
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