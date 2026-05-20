Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has issued a strong warning over the health condition of the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC, who is currently in the custody of the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI).
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse, he expressed concern that Abronye DC's health could be at risk if he is not given proper medical attention while in detention.
Mr Mohammed stressed that authorities have a duty of care to ensure the well-being of all persons in custody, particularly those with ongoing medical conditions following surgery.
He warned that failure to safeguard Abronye’s health could have serious legal consequences for those responsible for his detention.
“As a layman, I cannot tell you the condition of Abronye DC, but this must be done by a certified physician, who will be able to tell. But you should know that if somebody has gone through surgery and does not take the drugs, something else can happen.
And if anything happens to him, we will charge security officers for murder,” he said.
His comments follow concerns raised by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, legal counsel for Abronye DC, who has questioned the conditions of his client’s detention, alleging that Abronye’s health has deteriorated significantly while in custody.
According to Mr Haruna, Abronye DC underwent surgery outside Ghana and requires consistent medication as part of his recovery process. He cautioned that any disruption in his treatment could worsen his condition.
He further argued that detention does not remove the responsibility of security agencies to provide timely medical care and access to specialists when necessary.
Mr Mohammed called for urgent attention to Abronye DC’s condition, insisting that proper medical evaluation should be conducted to determine his health status and ensure he receives the required treatment.
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