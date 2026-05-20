Health Ministry congratulates Mintah Akandoh on election as WHO Committee B Chairman

The Ministry of Health has congratulated Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, following his election as Chairman of Committee B of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, the Ministry described the appointment as a significant recognition of Ghana’s growing role in global health governance and international health policy discussions.

According to the Ministry, Committee B is one of the two main committees of the World Health Assembly and plays a critical role in the administration and management of the WHO.

The committee is responsible for matters relating to financing, oversight, accountability, staffing, institutional reforms, and collaboration between the WHO, the United Nations, and other international organisations.

The Ministry noted that major decisions affecting the strengthening and sustainability of global health systems are shaped within the committee.

“We are proud that the election of the Honorable Minister into this role reflects growing confidence in Ghana’s participation in global health discussions and in the country’s contribution to shaping how the world responds to health challenges,” the statement said.

The Ministry further indicated that the appointment highlights Ghana’s increasing influence in international health affairs and its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at improving global healthcare systems.

Committee B forms part of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the WHO, where member states deliberate on key global health issues and policies.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.