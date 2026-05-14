‘Change the narrative from tomorrow’ – Health Minister orders immediate reforms at Mother and Child Hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has directed the management and staff of the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital to immediately improve service delivery, insisting that operations must begin showing visible change.
He said this in an interview with journalists after a surprise visit to the facility on Thursday, May 14.
The minister said that patient experience must improve immediately, including better reception at the facility, clearer direction for patients, and stronger engagement by senior health professionals.
"I have directed them to make sure that from tomorrow, they start changing the narrative at the Mother and Child Hospital. We must see people responding to clients and patients at the entrance here, directing them where to sit and engaging them," he said.
This directive follows recent media reports involving the hospital, particularly in connection with a maternal mortality case linked to an alleged “no-bed” situation at the hospital.
The Health Minister also emphasised the importance of functional CCTV systems and proper identification of staff through visible name tags.
Mr Mintah Akandoh noted that quality healthcare delivery remains a non-negotiable standard and urged staff to align with the new directives to improve public confidence in the facility.
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