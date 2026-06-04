World Environment Day: Oheneba Poku Foundation bemoans illegal mining impact around Lake Bosomtwe

Oheneba Poku Foundation (OPF) is expressing deep concern over the increasing impact of illegal and unsustainable mining activities (galamsey) round Lake Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region.

The foundation observes that the activities around the biosphere reserve have resulted in vegetation destruction, soil erosion, ecosystem disturbance, and long-term environmental risks that threaten to undermine years of restoration investments.

The OPF is also distraught over the growing encroachment on designated buffer zones surrounding the lake for farming and residential housing.

According to the foundation, these buffer zones are critical for protecting water quality, stabilising the ecosystem, and safeguarding the ecological integrity of the lake.

“The combined effects of illegal mining, buffer zone encroachment, land degradation, biodiversity loss, and weak enforcement of environmental regulations pose a significant risk to the long-term sustainability of Lake Bosomtwe,” a statement from the foundation read.

The concern comes as the globe marks World Environment Day on June 5, 2026, themed “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future".

As the global community commemorates the day, the OPF urged coordinated action to protect Lake Bosomtwe, which is Ghana’s only natural lake and an important ecological, cultural, and environmental heritage asset.

The Lake Bosomtwe continues to play a vital role in supporting biodiversity, local livelihoods, tourism, and scientific research.

Over the years, collaborations involving the Oheneba Poku Foundation, the Asante Kingdom through the Manhyia Palace, the Water Resources Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forestry Commission, A Rocha Ghana, Community Resource Management Areas (CREMAs), the Bosomtwe and Bosome Freho District Assemblies, and other stakeholders have contributed to landscape restoration within the lake enclave.

These collective interventions have led to the restoration of degraded lands and the planting of more than 300,000 trees, strengthening ecosystem resilience and improving environmental awareness among surrounding communities.

These achievements are, however, under serious threats from the growing environmental destruction, including illegal mining and encroachment.

The Foundation is calling on relevant stakeholders, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Water Resources Commission, the Forestry Commission, traditional authorities and local assemblies to strengthen collaboration and intensify efforts to protect the Lake’s ecosystem.

“We are advocating for enhanced environmental monitoring and enforcement, protection of buffer zones, strengthened community stewardship programmes, and sustained investment in landscape restoration and biodiversity conservation,” the statement noted.

As part of its activities marking the Environment Day, the Oheneba Poku Foundation will undertake a public awareness campaign and publish feature articles and a documentary titled: "Lake Bosomtwe – Restoration, Progress and Challenges”.

These will highlight restoration achievements, scientific perspectives, community experiences, and the environmental threats currently confronting the lake.

“We believe that protecting Lake Bosomtwe is a shared responsibility that requires urgent collective action. Safeguarding this natural heritage asset is not only an environmental necessity but also an investment in Ghana’s future,” the statement concluded.

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