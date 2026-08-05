Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew following deadly boundary clash

The Sagnarigu Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has imposed a ban on the possession and carrying of arms, ammunition, and other offensive weapons in Damankunyili, Nyeshie, and surrounding communities following a communal clash that claimed one life and left six others injured.

The directive was announced alongside the imposition of a curfew aimed at restoring calm and averting further violence in the affected communities.

The council, in a statement signed by its Chairman and Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Imoro Gong, condemned the violence, conveyed its sympathies to the bereaved family, and wished the injured a swift recovery.

As part of the security measures, a daily curfew from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. has been imposed and will remain in effect until further notice.

According to MUSEC, joint police patrols have been strengthened in the affected communities to enforce the curfew and maintain security.

The council called on residents to support the security agencies, stay calm and settle disputes peacefully as authorities work towards restoring enduring peace in the municipality.















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