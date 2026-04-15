Interior Minister imposes curfew on 11 Gushegu communities amid rising tensions

Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on several communities in the Gushegu District of the Northern Region following escalating tensions in the area.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, announced the directive on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, with the curfew taking immediate effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The affected communities include Paboni, Yidaani, Kukpok, Busun No. 1, Busun No. 2, Nagnani, Nayagile, Donbin, Kolik, Tinyongu, and Klokpan.

In addition to the curfew, the government has imposed a total ban on the possession of arms, ammunition, and any offensive weapons within the listed communities.

Authorities have warned that anyone found in possession of such items will be arrested and prosecuted.

The government is also calling on chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents of the affected areas to exercise restraint and channel their grievances through peaceful and lawful means.

The directive comes amid heightened security concerns in the district, with officials emphasising the need to restore calm and prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has deployed a special team of operational officers and armoured vehicles to Gushegu and Karaga to beef up security following recent clashes in the town.

The team will work with officers of the Northern Regional Police Command to intensify patrols and enhance security in the towns and surrounding communities.

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