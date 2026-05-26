Ghana Muslim Mission holds summit to promote ethical, digital content creation 

The Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has organised a Content Creators Summit in Accra to encourage Muslims to use social media and digital platforms responsibly to promote positive values, education, and community development.

The summit, held on the theme: “Building a Digital Ummah: Our Mission, Your Lens,” brought together Muslim youth, influencers, bloggers, videographers, students, and communication professionals to discuss ethical digital engagement and responsible online communication.

It forms part of efforts by the Ghana Muslim Mission to strengthen ethical digital communication and encourage positive Muslim representation in the online space.

Addressing participants at the opening, the General Secretary of GMM, Mr Abubakar Essuman, said the event marked an important step towards strengthening Muslim participation in the digital space while safeguarding Islamic values and identity.

He noted that social media had become a powerful tool capable of shaping opinions, influencing behaviour and spreading ideas within seconds.

“The digital space has become the modern marketplace of ideas, values, influence, and identity. If Muslims are absent from this space, others will shape narratives about Islam and Muslims without us,” he said.

Mr Essuman stated that the summit sought to empower Muslim content creators to use their platforms responsibly in promoting truth, morality, education, and unity.

He said the gathering was not only about discussing social media popularity but about building a connected Muslim community that would use technology positively to inspire society and advance dawah.

He encouraged participants to create content that reflected wisdom, truthfulness, and compassion instead of sensationalism and misinformation.

“Today every Muslim with a smartphone has the potential to become a voice for truth, peace, and guidance,” he added.

Mr Essuman cited the works of Mufti Menk and Omar Suleiman as examples of how Muslims were using digital platforms globally to inspire millions through educational and motivational content.

He also praised platforms such as OnePath Network and AIMFeed for using quality digital storytelling to engage audiences on Islamic teachings and social issues.

The Women’s Commissioner of GMM Dome Branch, Hajia Selma Amin Bonsu, urged Muslim youth not to compromise their faith and modesty in pursuit of online fame and financial gain.

She advised content creators to ensure that their online activities inspired, educated, and promoted goodness in society.

She cautioned against inappropriate dressing, harmful trends, misinformation, and content that encouraged immoral behaviour.

“Your identity as a Muslim is more valuable than trends, followers, money, or online fame,” she said.

Hajia Bonsu also urged Muslims to be mindful of their digital footprint, reminding them that online posts and comments could remain accessible for years.

“Every post can either become a continuous charity or a continuous sin,” she added.

A legal practitioner and Member of GMM Greater Accra, Ms Asia Nettey, educated participants on the legal implications of irresponsible social media use.

She warned against reposting misleading content, sharing screenshots of private conversations, and publishing information without proper context or consent.

“A repost, screenshot, or edited clip taken out of context can create serious legal consequences,” she said.

Ms Nettey explained that various laws, including the Cybersecurity Act, Data Protection Act, and Electronic Transactions Act, governed online communication and digital activities in Ghana.

She also cautioned participants against exposing children and vulnerable persons online, saying such actions could compromise their safety and privacy.

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