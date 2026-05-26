Photos: Vice President joins Guyana’s 60th independence anniversary celebration

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang joined the government and people of Guyana in celebrating the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

In a post shared on her official page, the Vice President said the celebrations featured cultural performances and displays that highlighted Guyana’s rich diversity and the peaceful coexistence of different ethnic and religious groups.

The event climaxed with a symbolic flag-raising ceremony after midnight to mark the country’s diamond jubilee celebration.

According to the Vice President, she attended the event on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and extended congratulations to the people of Guyana on their 60 years of independence.

Below are some photos from the event:

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