New Metro Mass buses will improve safety, comfort and efficiency — Vice President

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said the introduction of 100 out of 300 brand-new 29-seater buses for Metro Mass Transit Limited will significantly improve safety, comfort and efficiency in Ghana’s public transport system.
Speaking at the Metro Mass Transit head office during the commissioning of the new fleet, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the initiative forms part of a broader effort to modernise public transport and strengthen mobility across the country.
She noted that an efficient transport system is vital to economic growth, as it supports the smooth movement of people, goods and services.
According to her, the new buses will reduce reliance on unsafe, unreliable and costly transport options, while also extending services to more communities nationwide.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang explained that the fleet expansion will increase passenger capacity, ease pressure on commuters and provide a more dignified travel experience for the public.
She further stated that the buses are fuel-efficient and designed with enhanced safety and comfort features, adding that such standards must be maintained across Ghana’s transport sector.
The Vice President also called for future procurements to prioritise local content, stressing the need to build Ghana’s capacity in the manufacturing and assembly of vehicle components.
“My hope is that as we go forward, at least in Ghana, we will produce one or two of the parts that come together to form the bus,” she said.
She urged Metro Mass Transit Limited to complement government investment with efficient scheduling, professional driving practices and a strict maintenance culture to ensure sustainability.
Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further revealed that all operational requirements for the buses, including registration, licensing, insurance, inspection and branding, had been completed for immediate deployment.
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