Punishing perpetrators only way to end electoral violence — Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called for the strict punishment of perpetrators of electoral violence, insisting that justice — rather than peace declarations — remains the only effective deterrent against politically motivated attacks during elections.

Speaking during the NDC’s Thank You Tour in Tolon in the Northern Region, Mr Asiedu Nketia said electoral violence continues to recur because offenders are rarely prosecuted.

“The only way to stop electoral violence is to punish the people who engage in electoral violence,” he said.

“No document signed anywhere will prevent electoral violence.”

The NDC Chairman referenced incidents of election-related killings in areas including Kasoa, Techiman and Tolon, where some supporters reportedly lost their lives during the 2024 general elections.

He noted that despite recommendations made by previous commissions of inquiry into electoral violence, many perpetrators had not been held accountable.

“A commission of inquiry named people who should be punished, but nothing was done to them,” he stated.

Mr Asiedu Nketia explained that this lack of accountability informed his earlier reluctance to endorse political peace pacts ahead of elections.

“If those responsible for preventing violence, arresting offenders and prosecuting them are not committed, then signatures alone cannot guarantee peace,” he said.

He stressed that the NDC would continue to demand justice for party supporters and citizens who lost their lives during the elections, regardless of whether the polls had concluded.

“Violence has no expiry date,” he declared.

“The fact that we have won the election should not stop us from pursuing justice for those who died in the course of the elections.”

Mr Asiedu Nketia also cautioned party supporters against resorting to revenge or actions that could weaken the NDC politically.

“The way to fight for justice is not to destroy your own party,” he told supporters. “The way to fight for justice is to pursue those responsible through lawful means.”

He further disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama had directed the Inspector-General of Police to provide updates on all election-related murder cases.

The NDC Chairman assured supporters that the party would continue to pressure security agencies to ensure justice is served.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.